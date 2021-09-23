Athos Capital Ltd Sells 1,216,724 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Athos Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,724 shares during the period. DouYu International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of DouYu International worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,890,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

