Athos Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 199,995 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIG. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $174,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $492,000.

GigCapital4 stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 147,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

