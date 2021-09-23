Athos Capital Ltd Invests $3.10 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 319,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

