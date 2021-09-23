Athos Capital Ltd Takes $489,000 Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPF. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WPF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 3,564,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
