Athos Capital Ltd Takes $489,000 Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPF. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. 3,564,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

