VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $303,503.97 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 8,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,870. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.