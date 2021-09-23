VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $303,503.97 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.
- On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.
VIZIO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 8,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,870. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.