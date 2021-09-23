Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,940. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

