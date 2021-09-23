Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 11,712 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Catalent worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.81. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

