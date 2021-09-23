NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

