Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,621 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $60,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.