Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $79.44 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $79,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,489. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

