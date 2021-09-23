Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

