Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 10,000 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Athene by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Athene by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,003,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.