Forsta AP Fonden Invests $3.35 Million in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock traded up $21.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,333. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total transaction of $1,706,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,119 shares of company stock worth $20,188,424. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

