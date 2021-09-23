Must Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare makes up 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

