Must Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Fastly makes up about 4.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $38,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,902 shares of company stock worth $6,037,685 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 12,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,390. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

