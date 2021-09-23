iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 213,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 181,228 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. 218,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

