SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 64,000 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 131.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.94. 1,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,372. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

