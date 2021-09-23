NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,035. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

