Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $19.35 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of -130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

