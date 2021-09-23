Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,691 shares.The stock last traded at $40.20 and had previously closed at $40.21.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 933,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

