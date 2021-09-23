Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,691 shares.The stock last traded at $40.20 and had previously closed at $40.21.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 933,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.