Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Down to $60.16

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.16, but opened at $58.61. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 148,523 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 546,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

