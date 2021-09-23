Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $19.84. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 12,121 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

