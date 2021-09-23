Arjuna Capital Acquires Shares of 701 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.92. 16,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $215.75 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

