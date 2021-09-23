Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.03. Tilray shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 346,492 shares traded.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.93 million. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 75.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

