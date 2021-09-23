PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce sales of $62.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

