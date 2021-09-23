The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.11. 47,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,993. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

