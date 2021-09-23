Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.02. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 827 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

