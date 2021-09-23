SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 735,000 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 329,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

