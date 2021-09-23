ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Capitalization of $404,305.46

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $404,305.46 and approximately $84,245.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00072095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00114009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00167639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.92 or 0.99790556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.34 or 0.07074150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.93 or 0.00797352 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

