Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.32. 17,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

