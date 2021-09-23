Swarm City Hits One Day Volume of $20.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Swarm City has a total market cap of $230,122.54 and $20.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00133212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

