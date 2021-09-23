Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. 3,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,306. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,481.10 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

