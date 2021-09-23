Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $619.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $452.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

