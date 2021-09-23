$7.67 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report $7.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 million and the highest is $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $28.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
