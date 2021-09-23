$7.67 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report $7.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.56 million and the highest is $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $28.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

