Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 810.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,908 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 396,908 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of SEA worth $122,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.39. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,802. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $142.41 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.20 and its 200-day moving average is $270.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.