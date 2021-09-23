Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $118.20. 5,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.