Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.