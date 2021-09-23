NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.56

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 76464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

