Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.46

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$81.46 and last traded at C$81.10, with a volume of 73441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.79.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$46.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.0825366 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.