BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.30. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 48,284 shares trading hands.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.