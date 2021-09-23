BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.30. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 48,284 shares trading hands.
BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
