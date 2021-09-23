OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.91. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,015 shares changing hands.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $796.42 million, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

