Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,383. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

