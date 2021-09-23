186,403 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 186,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,436,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,274,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,744,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

