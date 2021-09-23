$3.31 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 million and a PE ratio of -35.37. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

