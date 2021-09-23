NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,225 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 897.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

VLO traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,199. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

