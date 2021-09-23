Winfield Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,200 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

