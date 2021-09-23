SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,274 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,871,000 after purchasing an additional 200,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SSNC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $70.23. 1,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.