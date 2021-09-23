Brokerages Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%.

IMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,146. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

