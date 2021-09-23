Venus One Day Volume Reaches $27.13 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $25.53 or 0.00057915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $285.75 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00093565 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,088.70 or 1.00028787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002309 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,194,445 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

