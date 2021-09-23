Binance Coin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $63.52 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $377.81 or 0.00857174 BTC on major exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.